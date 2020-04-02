GVJCI: Support Local Businesses

GARDENA — The following message is from the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute.

=*=

For decades, our local restaurant partners have supported the GVJCI in many ways, whether it’s donating their delicious eats for events and programs or donating a portion of their restaurant sales for joint fundraisers. We deeply appreciate everything they do for us, and this #TakeoutTuesday (March 31) we want to give back and show them the love.

If you can, please please please support our local restaurants by taking out! They need our help now more than ever. And as always, please be sure to practice social distancing! We’ll get through this together! #TogetherApart

• Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop | Tasty Japanese and Hawaiian comfort food | (310) 532-0820 | www.gardenabowlcoffeeshop.com | @sd_grubchasers

• Rascal’s Teriyaki Grill | Delicious teriyaki plates and Chinese chicken salad | Torrance: (310) 542-0022 | Gardena: (310) 516-8814 | Long Beach: (562) 431-7777 | www.rascalsteriyaki.com

• Sakura-Ya | Traditional Japanese confectionary serving handmade mochi and manju (pictured) | (310) 323-7117 | Open only Saturdays (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) beginning April 4 | @6degreesofhapa

• Shin-Sen-Gumi Ramen | Serving a variety of delicious broths with homemade style noodles! | (310) 329-1335 | www.shinsengumigroup.com

• Shin-Sen-Gumi Shabu-Shabu | Serving Japanese hot-pot style dishes and classic Japanese sides | (310) 532-0728 | www.shinsengumigroup.com

• Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori | Serving charcoal-grilled yakitori, plus sushi, udon, and ramen | (310) 715-1588 | www.shinsengumigroup.com

• Shin-Sen-Gumi 2 Go | Ramen to go, plus udon, yakitori, and rice dishes | (310) 324-3246 | www.shinsengumigroup.com

• Cherrystones | Hawaiian and Pacific Rim favorites as well as good ol’ American standards | (310) 329-8200 | Call for hours

#supportsmallbusiness