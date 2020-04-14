JACCC, SLT Launch Community Podcast

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center and Sustainable Little Tokyo are presenting The Little Tokyo Little Podcast, an upbeat audio program featuring local news, haiku readings, and helpful hints to entertain those sheltering at home.

The first episode launched on April 13, featuring actor and activist George Takei, Rafu Shimpo sports and entertainment editor Mikey Hirano Culross, performances by local musicians, stretching exercises from Raijo Taiso, and haiku readings selected from winning entries in JACCC’s Spacious Solidarity Haiku Challenge. New episodes will be offered every two weeks.

Listen to the podcast online anytime through the JACCC website, www.jaccc.org, or by dialing (857) 385-7066 | tinyurl.com/LTPodcastEng for English or (857) 385-7319 | tinyurl.com/LTPodcastJpn for 日本語 (Japanese). The podcast is also offered in Korean and Spanish.

The Rafu Shimpo and Tuesday Night Café are community partners in the program, which is funded in part by the Kresge Foundation and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.