Japan Foundation to Continue Yoga, Meditation Sessions Online

To help during these trying times, the Japan Foundation Los Angeles is continuing two of its health-related programs virtually.

Meditation with Japanese Singing Bowl will be held on Wednesday, April 8 and 22, at 12:30 p.m. Relax and feel your stress dissipate into thin air as the sounds of the singing bowl lead you into a meditative state.

Bilingual Yoga will be held on Wednesday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m. No need to change clothes or use a yoga mat; you will be seated in a chair and receive instruction in English and Japanese.

The events will take place live on JFLA’s Facebook page, where a video of the April 1 yoga session can also be viewed.