Kimochi Continuing to Provide Senior Services

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Ishii, executive director of Kimochi Inc. in San Francisco Japantown, gave the following update on April 6.

=*=

I would like to thank you all for your emails, letters, and phone calls of support and well-wishes to us here at Kimochi. What an uplifting boost of energy this does for all of us! We appreciate your thoughts very much.

Kimochi remains open, as an “essential service” provider. Staff continue to work hard to provide these essential services to the most vulnerable population, our seniors.

Although on-site dining has been cancelled at this time, meals continue to be provided through take-out or home meal delivery.

Phone reassurances and check-in calls continue on a daily basis to seniors who are isolated during the “shelter in place” order.

Our residential homes both in San Francisco and San Mateo continue providing 24-hour direct care and daily activities for our residents.

I am proud of the commitment and dedication by our staff to continue to provide services to seniors. It is so reassuring to know that this act of selflessness continues today as when we started back in 1971. The basis on which Kimochi was founded continues to thrive and leads us as we move towards our 50th anniversary.

If you know of a senior who is in need of our services, please let us know by calling (415) 931-2275.

How to Help

As we continue to provide programs and services, support is continually needed. Kimochi actively fundraises to support our many programs and services. This year our fundraising efforts will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 virus. We need your support more than ever.

There are many ways to support Kimochi during these unsettling times from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please consider a gift of any amount to Kimochi. Your support helps us to continue providing programs and services.

Be a member of our Legacy Society and make a gift through our Legacy Giving Program.

If you sew, help us by making masks. Please go to our website at www.kimochi-inc.org or directly to DIY Facemask Directions

Make an online donation to Kimochi, Inc.

On behalf of all of us here at Kimochi, I thank you for your support during this unsettling time.

Volunteer Opportunities

We are in need of volunteers as we continue to operate our Lunch Program. Help us to serve those seniors in need.

Food Packing Volunteers: We are looking for 12-15 volunteers daily.

Monday-Friday

Must be between the ages of 18-59

Hours: 9:30 a.m./10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Food Delivery Drivers: We are looking for 12-15 volunteers daily.

Monday-Friday

Must be between the ages of 18-59

Must be willing to drive your own vehicle in San Francisco. We will reimburse mileage.

Hours: 12:30 p.m./1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

To apply for volunteer opportunities, kindly fill out the Kimochi Volunteer Form. Once received, staff will contact you.

For any volunteer questions, please call:(415) 931-2294 or email [email protected]