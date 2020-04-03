Little Tokyo Kicks Off Community Feeding Community

The Community Feeding Community program will provide meals for hospitality workers whose jobs were impacted by COVID-19.
Meals are purchased from a rotating list of small businesses in Little Tokyo and the Arts District.
Meal Distribution
Every Saturday, 5-7 p.m. or until supplies run out
Cafe Dulce, 134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9910
Please come with ID and proof of previous hospitality employment. First-come, first-served.
Donate to Pay for a Meal
For $15, you can help feed someone who served your favorite dishes, made your coffee exactly how you like it, and poured you a drink on your birthday. Let’s give back to the people who bring smiles to our lunch breaks and listen to our happy hour banter while supporting small businesses.
100% of donations go directly to hospitality workers in need and support small businesses.
Sponsored by:
Arts District-Little Tokyo Neighborhood Council
Susan Moon and Michael Yap
Warner Bros. and Affordable Housing for Artists
Cafe Dulce
Susan Park / Revolucionario Tacos
Metro
Go Little Tokyo