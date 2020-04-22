Little Tokyo Virtual Earth Day

Every day is Earth Day in Little Tokyo. FandangObon, Sustainable Little Tokyo and Japanese American Cultural & Community Center have teamed up for a Virtual Earth Day to learn about sustainability directly from your home on Thursday, April 23, from 12 to 1 p.m..

To RSVP for the free online Zoom video chat, click here.

The following activities are planned:

• What Edibles to Plant/Grow/Eat Now? with Florence Nishida of L.A. Green Grounds

• Thanks to the Composters

• All People’s Micro-farm and Fandango talk with Crystal Gonzalez

• “Mottainai” eco-video by Great Leap

• Closing meditation with Ofelia Esparza and Rosanna Ahrens Esparza

• Q&A Session

For the latest updates, join the Facebook event. For any questions about using Zoom, email [email protected]