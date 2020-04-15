NCCBF Arts & Crafts Virtual Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO — The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Arts and Crafts Fair showcases the talent of handcrafted products and designs of artisans from across the country encompassing the theme of the festival.

All of these artisans are independent artists, and revenue from craft show sales are the main source of income for many of these individuals. Although the festival is cancelled this spring, you can show your support for them by purchasing from many of them online.

Click here to learn more about the artisans who were selected for this year’s festival: 3fish, 6 Degrees of Hapa, Be One-Nikonina, BeeFy & Co., BonBliss Beauty Inc., Camerino Pacific Rim Art/Irene’s Originals, Caroline Young Studios, Chibilay Designs, Colleen Toland Inc., Concepcion, Fabrications, Fantastic Fam Inc., Fat Rabbit Farm/Pandi the Panda, Furry Feline Creatives LLC, Goo Enterprise, Hello Sushi Store, Holiday Pop, Island Memories SF, IP Design, Jade Chocolates, Jennifer Clifford Art + Design, Kayoko Designs, Kehasuk, Kotas Koreations, Liang’s Photography, Lily’s Florist & Gifts, Little Buddha Baby, Michele Draws, MXM Jewelry and Design, Nishimura Designs, Pelham’s Paperie, Pigs Fly, Piximix, Sourmouth Sweetheart, Sumofish, Sutro Lab LLC, The Real Insect Co., Trimitive, Ukiyo-e Heroes, Visual You/Lokisa, Yume Glass Art.

Show your support on social media with hashtags #blossominplace and #NCCBFvirtualfair