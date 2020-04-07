Online Reading of ‘Fish for Jimmy’

Kizuna presents a reading for parents, families, kids, and young at heart.

Intern Julian Avenilla will be live-reading Katie Yamasaki’s book “Fish for Jimmy” at 4 p.m. PST on Wednesday, April 8. via Zoom. The book chronicles the story of Taro, Jimmy, and their mother. As the family grapples with the reality of their incarceration, they learn to stay strong and positive to combat the harrowing trauma that they experience.

The recommended age range is 8-11 years old, but everyone is welcome to join. It’s an important story that tells the often erased history of Japanese American incarceration. Use the link below to access the reading:

http://bit.ly/fish-for-jimmy-2020-04-08

Last week’s presentation was “A Scarf for Keiko” by Ann Malaspina, read by Mia Barnett.