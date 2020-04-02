RIP, Curry House

The sudden closure of all Curry House restaurants was commemorated Feb. 29 at the Little Tokyo location in Weller Court with a “memorial service” organized by cosplayer Kitty Kaboom. Throughout the day, former customers, some in anime/manga costumes, stopped by to write farewell messages. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Texas-based investment firm that took over the chain last year, Food Management Partners, has a history of acquiring troubled restaurant groups and then quickly shutting them down without warning to customers or employees. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

