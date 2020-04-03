Streaming and Discussion of ‘Thousand Pieces of Gold’

SAN RAFAEL — [email protected] will present “Thousand Pieces of Gold” (1991) and a livestreamed conversation with actress Rosalind Chao and filmmakers Nancy Kelly and Kenji Yamamoto on Sunday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

In 1880s China, young Lalu (Chao) is sold into marriage by her impoverished father. Rather than becoming a bride, she ends up in an Idaho gold-mining town, the property of a saloon owner who renames her China Polly and plans to sell her as entertainment for the locals. Refusing to accept that fate, Lalu ultimately finds her own way in this strange country filled with white demons. (IMDB)

Based on a novel by Ruthanne Lum McCunn, the film also stars Chris Cooper, Michael Paul Chan, and Dennis Dun. Kelly was the director and Yamamoto was the editor.

The moderator will be Joanne Parsont, the California Film Institute’s director of education.

