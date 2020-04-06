Troop 378 Honors Four New Eagles

Boy Scout Troop 378 of the Greater Los Angeles Area Council is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts. The achievement of these four Eagle Scouts was celebrated with an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on Feb. 16 at St. John Fisher Church in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Ethan Ikegami, 17, is a senior at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on Sept. 26, 2019. Ethan, his proud parents, Mike and Nancy, sister Sydney and brother Josh, reside in Rancho Palos Verdes. Ethan started his scouting career in Cub Scout Pack 922 and bridged to Boy Scout Troop 378 in March of 2013. His past leadership positions include librarian, quartermaster, two terms as patrol leader and two terms as assistant senior patrol leader. During his scouting journey, he earned 29 merit badges.

Ethan’s Eagle project, “Fence Me In,” was completed in the city of Rolling Hills Estates. His project rebuilt 100 feet of worn fence near Ernie Howlett Park. He took down the existing fence, put in new posts with cement, replaced the boards, and painted the fence. In addition, the path along the fence was cleared of debris and the path was re-established.

Ethan funded his project through fundraisers, Boy Scout popcorn sale proceeds, and his part-time job as a basketball scorekeeper. He was assisted by over 50 volunteers, including scouting members of Troop 378, adult volunteers, and family members, who put in over 350 hours to complete the project. Ethan is very grateful to the many volunteers who contributed time and energy to make his Eagle service project a success that will benefit many in the community, including hikers, joggers, and horse riders.

Outside of scouting, Ethan is captain of the Technology Student Association team, which qualified and competed in the national competition in Washington, D.C. this past summer. He is also the treasurer of the California Scholarship Federation, as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish, Science, and Math Honor Societies. Ethan played as a guard on the Palos Verdes Peninsula High School basketball team. He volunteers at Torrance Memorial Hospital through Novas and Blue Jackets.

Through camping with the Boy Scouts, Ethan developed an appreciation and respect for nature, and while taking A.P. Environmental Science, he learned that our environment is not going to last unless we learn to take care of it. As a result, Ethan started a website, Cave Prep, to share his love of nature through posting of articles on what we can do to make a difference and encouraging others to share their outdoor adventures. He hopes to inspire everyone that visits his site that together we can make a difference.

Ethan plans to attend college in the fall to study business.

Alexander Ito, 17, is a senior at West Torrance High School and the son of Craig and Vicky Ito. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on Sept. 4, 2019. Alex began scouting in 2009 as a first-grader in Cub Scout Troop 862, sponsored by Faith United Methodist Church. He bridged to Boy Scout Troop 378 in 2013 as a fifth-grader. His past leadership positions with Troop 378 include librarian, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, and assistant senior patrol leader (two terms).

During Alex’s scouting journey, he earned 34 merit badges and various scouting awards, including the Arrow of Light, Totin’ Chip, Firem’n Chit, Cyber Chip, and Gold and Bronze Palms. In his 12 years of scouting, Alex has hiked over 100 miles, camped in a variety of weather conditions, developed an appreciation for public speaking, and learned a multitude of life skills.

Alex’s Eagle project was completed at the Japanese Cultural Institute in Gardena. The project involved the construction of a 15-foot storage cabinet with sliding doors and an attached white board in the JCI’s conference room. Two classrooms were also patched and painted. Approximately 50 scouts, adult volunteers, and friends attended the project, resulting in the contribution of over 400 total volunteer hours.

Alex was honored to work with the JCI, which has been an important part of his life for over ten years. He has helped with their carnivals and spent many years learning karate in their dojo. Alex financed his project through fundraisers, private donations, and earnings from his part-time job. He is very grateful to all the volunteers and troop leaders who helped make his project a success for the JCI and the community it serves.

In addition to scouting, Alex is a black belt in Shotokan karate. He ran cross country for his high school and is a member of the Interact Community Service Club. He works at the Kumon Math and Reading Center, assisting children in development of math skills, and has been accepted into the Torrance Police Department’s Explorer Program. Alex enjoys interacting with all types of people and encouraging them to cherish the positive aspects of life.

He plans to attend college this September, majoring in criminal justice. Alex has overcome a number of challenges in his life through courage, fortitude and optimism, while maintaining his unique sense of humor.

Tyler Shu, 17, is a senior at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on Aug. 22, 2019. Tyler has been involved in scouting since 2011, starting as a Webelos Scout in Cub Scout Pack 970 at Vista Grande Elementary School and then joining Boy Scout Troop 378 in 2013. His past leadership positions include assistant patrol leader, troop guide (two terms), assistant senior patrol leader, historian, patrol leader, and senior patrol leader.

He earned 26 merit badges as well as special recognitions such as the Arrow of Light, National Outdoor Camping Award, Silver E, Firem’n Chit, Totin’ Chip, and Cyber Chip. Tyler’s favorite merit badge earned was the Pioneering badge because he likes to build things with ropes and poles. His favorite memory of Boy Scouts was his time at the Philmont High Adventure Base Camp in New Mexico, where he went on a strenuous five-day hike, withstood a ferocious hailstorm, played cards, took refreshing showers, enjoyed a great campfire program, and slept under the stars.

Tyler’s Eagle project was at Seaside Parent Participation Preschool. At the school’s playground, he refined a sandbox and built and installed wooden platforms for their playhouses, a planter box for a vegetable and flower garden, picnic tables, and a sand and water table for the young children to enjoy in the future. Over 180 volunteer hours were contributed by more than 40 scouts and adult volunteers to help make the project a success.

Outside of scouting, Tyler has volunteered for various organizations such as South Bay Math Circle, Compton Initiative, and Double Dribble. He also went on a mission trip with his youth group to the Navajo Nation during the summer of 2019. Basketball is a big part of his life, playing for the F.O.R. Eagles since kindergarten and at all levels in high school. He has received the Frosh/Soph Defensive Player Award, the J.V. Coach’s Award, and was co-captain of the J.V. team. His other interests include camping and playing guitar for his church’s worship team.

He especially enjoys playing with the family dog, Lacey, and eating out with his siblings and friends. Tyler is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and Peninsula High School Physics team. He also works as a tutor for Brite Mind’s Learning Center. Tyler plans to study electrical engineering in the fall.

Out of all the honors he has received, he is proudest of earning the rank of Eagle.

Jordan Yee, 17, currently is a senior at West Torrance High School. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on Sept. 26, 2019. His family includes his parents Terence and Julia Yee, and sisters Karesa and Angela. Jordan joined Boy Scout Troop 378 in 2014. His past leadership positions include Order of the Arrow representative, senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, and chaplain. During his journey in scouting, he earned 25 merit badges and the President’s Volunteer Service Award-Gold level.

Jordan’s Eagle Project supported the Toberman Neighborhood Center’s Christmas event. He organized the collection of donations of toys, books, and hygiene products, which were assembled into 350 care packages (backpacks) to be distributed to underprivileged children in the Toberman neighborhood in San Pedro. Jordan also built two “corn hole” games that were donated to the center. The project required two event dates taking place over two weekends.

During the first weekend, care packages were assembled, and the corn hole games were made. The second weekend was the Toberman Neighborhood Center’s Christmas event at which the care packages were distributed, and various activity booths and games were staffed. Jordan’s team of about 50 volunteers donated 325 hours to assist his project. Many family members, friends, troop members, Bread of Life Church members, and dentists in the community donated money and items for the care packages. Jordan felt very blessed to have his whole community support his project.

Jordan’s other activities include serving as ASB president and playing on the boys’ basketball and volleyball teams at West High School. He is a member of the California Scholarship Federation, National Honor Society, and the Torrance Youth Council. He also works as a referee for the CYC boy’s basketball league. Jordan has participated in the LEAD (Leadership, Exploration and Development) program, and represented West High School at the California Boy’s State.

He is the CEO/founder of a nonprofit organization, SHINE (Students Helping in Neighborhoods Everywhere), which has taught classes and supported events for youth at the Toberman Neighborhood Center.

Jordan plans to attend college in the fall of 2020 to pursue a degree in business economics.