The Japanese American National Museum will present a virtual live talk, “The Japanese Hospital in Los Angeles: Reflections on a Hospital for All,” on Saturday, April 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. PDT.

In the midst of this current COVID-19 pandemic, we’re learning more about the 1918 Influenza pandemic and its devastation across the globe. We’re also more aware of the impacts on communities of color and the long history of unequal access to health care.

Join Kristen Hayashi, PhD, director of collections management & access and curator at JANM, for a virtual live talk and Q&A that takes a historical look at both of these topics through the lens of the Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights. It’s a story of how the Japanese American community, led by a group of immigrant doctors in the 1920s, demonstrated resilience against discrimination and disaster to establish a health care facility that was accessible to all.

This live public program is free and open to all. Go to JANM’s YouTube channel to watch it live on http://youtube.com/janmdotorg.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel in order to be notified when the video is streaming live. You can also follow JANM on social media. The direct link to the livestream video will be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.