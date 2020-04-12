Webinar on COVID-19 and Asian Americans

The American Bar Association’s Civil Rights & Social Justice Section and Stop Repeating History present a webinar entitled “COVID-19: Threats to Democracy and to Public Safety Through the Lens of the Asian American Experience” on Monday, April 13, at 9 a.m. PT.

Donald Tamaki of Minami Tamaki LLP in San Francisco, author Helen Zia, Karen Narasaki, former member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and other panelists will discuss how the current pandemic has resulted in a violent upsurge of discrminatory, racist and xenophobic attacks, both verbal and physical, against Asian Americans.

For more information and to register, visit http://americanbar.org.