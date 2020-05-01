80th Nisei Week Japanese Festival Postponed

The Nisei Week Foundation made the following announcement on Friday.

=*=

In light of the continual COVID-19 public health concerns and based on the recommendations made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State of California, and local government, the Nisei Week Foundation has decided to postpone the 80th Nisei Week Japanese Festival.

The safety and health of our volunteers and attendees remain our highest priority.

It is our hope that we will be able to hold the festival in 2021. We will post updates on our social media account and http://NiseiWeek.org as soon as a new date is determined and other events are scheduled.

We thank you for your continued support and your understanding. We look forward to seeing you soon and encourage everyone to continue supporting Little Tokyo restaurants and businesses during this time.

Stay safe and well.

=*=

The festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 15 to 23 this year.