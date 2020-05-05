East West Wednesdays Launches May 6

East West Players will present the first East West Wednesdays on May 6 at 5 p.m. PDT on Facebook Live.

Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai will chat with:

Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken,” “Avenue 5”)

Margaret Cho (“All-American Girl,” stand-up special “Fresh off the Bloat”)

Randall Park (“Fresh off the Boat,” “Always Be My Maybe”)

Hari Kondabolu (“The Problem With Apu” documentary film, “Warn Your Relatives”)

Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”)

This is the first of EWP’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month shows online.

Tune in here: https://www.facebook.com/EWPlayers/videos/550473682562882/

Save the date: EWP’s first Virtual Visionary Awards & Gala will be held on Sunday, May 31, at 5 p.m. PST on Facebook Live. For more information, email [email protected]