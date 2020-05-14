Geary/Steiner Bridge to Be Removed

SAN FRANCISCO — On Memorial Day weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, the pedestrian bridge at Geary Boulevard and Steiner Street in Japantown/Western Addition will be permanently removed by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

During this time, the intersection and adjacent streets will be closed to traffic. If you’re driving or taking Muni in the area, allow extra travel time to get to your destination.

Streets will be closed to vehicles on Geary Boulevard between Scott and Fillmore, on Steiner between Post and O’Farrell, and on Fillmore between Geary and Post with local access only. Vehicles traveling westbound on Geary will be rerouted to Sutter Street, while eastbound traffic will be diverted to Post Street. North- and southbound traffic can use Divisadero or Webster streets to cross Geary. Parking will be restricted in the area to create extra travel lanes.

Some bus stops will be temporarily relocated during work. The inbound 38 stop at Scott will move to the northeast corner of the intersection on Scott. The outbound 38 stop at Scott will move across the intersection towards Divisadero. The outbound 38/38R stop at Fillmore will be relocated across the intersection towards Webster.

The Steiner bridge will be closed to pedestrians before demolition. During demolition work, detours will be provided around the work zone. While the loudest work will be scheduled during the day, some night noise is expected. After work is completed, the crosswalk will be accessible and former bridge ramp landing areas will be fenced off until they are later upgraded.

Hamilton Recreation Center and Raymond Kimbell Playground will remain open during their normal hours.

Cyclists can use Webster Street. The Bay Wheels bike share station at Raymond Kimbell Playground will be closed.

This work is part of the Geary Rapid Project, which aims to improve 38 Geary bus service and bring much-needed safety improvements to the Geary corridor between Stanyan and Market streets. The Steiner bridge demolition is being done by Silicon Valley Demolition and is overseen by San Francisco Public Works.

Learn more at http://SFMTA.com/SteinerBridge.