JCCCNC to Host Genealogy Webinar Series

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California announces a new bi-weekly genealogy webinar series, “Your Family, Your History” with genealogist Linda Harms Okazaki.

Running from May 13 to Aug. 5, the series will walk you through a comprehensive course to research your family records and documents, preserve and record your family histories, and compile them into a completed work to share with your family and relatives.

The first introductory session on Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. is free; registration for the complete course is $30 for center members, $50 for the general public. Registration includes access to recorded video of previous webinar sessions. Register online: http://bit.ly/yourfamilyyourhistory

Have you wanted to start researching your family history but didn’t know how to begin? Do you want to write up your family story but need some assistance?

Join Linda Harms Okazaki as she takes you on a genealogy journey. She will guide you through the research and help you to write your story. Each session includes a homework assignment and culminates with sharing your final written project.

The series begins with a free introductory session, after which participants may enroll for subsequent sessions in the series held every other week. Initial session covers getting started in genealogy, organization, pedigree charts and family group sheets, interviewing relatives, navigating websites, planning a writing project, and will end with an opportunity to “ask the genealogist.”

Homework assignments will be described during the session. Participation in live webinar class sessions is ;limited to the first 30 registrants. Video of webinar sessions will be recorded for enrolled program participants to access following the session date in case they are unable to attend the live webinar as scheduled.

Program requirements: computer with Internet connection, Zoom web conferencing account (free), basic computer skills.

Okazaki is passionate about teaching Nikkei to research, document and share their personal family histories. Her other ares of research include upstate New York, England, Australia, and the use of DNA in genealogy. She has been researching her husband’s ancestry since 2012, documenting his family in the WWII incarceration camps and in Japan.

A charter member of the Nikkei Genealogical Society and a consultant for Ancestry.com’s Progenealogists, she is also a featured columnist for the Nichi Bei Weekly with a bi-weekly column, “Finding Your Nikkei Roots.” She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the Genealogical Speakers Guild, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Okazaki is also past president of the California Genealogical Society, a board member of the Nichi Bei Foundation, and a family history consultant for Densho.