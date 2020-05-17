Leave Your Bags at Home

Local supermarkets — including Tokyo Central (pictured), Nijiya and Mitsuwa — are asking customers to stop bringing their own bags in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. At most stores bags are being provided free of charge. Other precautionary steps being taken include social distancing, frequent cleaning of shopping cart handles, requiring customers to wear face masks, and taking customers’ temperatures before allowing them to enter. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

