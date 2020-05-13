Let’s Eat! Sharing Love for Our Locals

The good ol’ days . . . remember when we could dine leisurely with family and friends at our favorite dining spots around town.

With stay-at-home orders and social distancing now in place, COVID-19 has caused our world to go topsy-turvy in a mere few months!

Too many restaurants were forced to close, with revenue streams abruptly cut short, and unexpected job loss for staff and so many others in food and hospitality-related industries. The result is that restaurant owners were forced to creatively reinvent who they are, what they can do best for their clientele. Take-out and delivery is now the new norm.

Today, supportive loyal locals drive the miles to help keep Tamaya owners Shohei Sato and Norio “Nick” Hashi busy making ramen and rice dishes as they had been for 17 years prior to this pandemic.

Both are migrants who came from Japan and met during the mid-’70s. They’ve held positions in the food industry for several years before turning to the travel industry for more than a decade.

When the 9/11 tragedy struck, they were left with little means to support their families. With a past experience of owning a small ramen shop in Shibuya, Tokyo, Sato jumped on a partnership opportunity to open a ramen business with Nick, a trusted long-time friend, in Hacienda Heights, a suburb southeast of Los Angeles.

It’s time for us to show some love! Each one of us can help breathe some life back into the restaurant industry by supporting all of their best endeavors. With our fingers crossed that their pulses stay strong, we can help maintain who they are as they face uncertainty in the months ahead.

This initial neighborhood list comes via RAFU FRIENDS who have named local spots, along with staff recommendations and online searches. Call ahead and check out website info for business hours as they are subject to change. Note modified menu options with take-out meals, cold meal kits to heat up at home, and specials. Ask about pick-up or delivery services from growing companies like DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats.

Good news to share is that some restaurants are now offering wine, beer and cocktails at cost. More non-grocery products are becoming a growing part at some spots. Take advantage of this while it’s available.

Think of this list as your appetizer course, with more to follow in future issues. Be sure to also check out DTLA restaurant listings provided earlier and available at https://littletokyola.org/lovelt.

Is your favorite restaurant missing? Not to fret, email info to [email protected]

@Home Kitchen

Gardena

310-965-08004

at-home-kitchen.com

38 Degrees Ale House+Grill

Alhambra

626-282-2038

38degreesalehouse.com

808 Local Hawaii Grill

Artesia

562-402-1100

Ai Restaurant South Pasadena

626-799-0534

aisouthpasadena.com

Aloha Pizza & Shave Ice Company

Gardena

310-715-6900

alohapizzaandshaveice.com

Aunty Maile’s Hawaiian Food

Torrance

310-324-2612

Azuma

Gardena

310-532-8623

B Sweet Dessert Bar

WLA

310-963-9769

mybsweet.com

Beard Papa

WLA

310-312-6668

beardpapas.com

Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs

Monterey Park

626-308-9689

beardpapas.com

Belly Bombz Kitchen

Artesia

562-402-5400

bellybombz.com/artesia

Big Boi Filipino Comfort Food

WLA

310-963-9769

gobigboi.com

Black Sheep Burgers

WLA

424-372-9210

blacksheepburgers.com

Bonello’s New York Pizza

San Pedro

310-832-7544

bonellosnypizza.com

Brian’s Shave Ice

WLA

310-231-3450

shaveicela.com

Cafe Hiro

Cypress

714-527-6090

cafehiro.com

Charlie’s Trio Café

Alhambra

626-284-4943

charliestriocafe.com

Cherrystone’s Gardena

310-329-8200

cherrystones.org

Chiba Restaurant

N Hollywood

818-765-9119

Chikara Mochi

Gardena

310-324-6556

Chinchikurin-Tepan

WLA

310-478-0521

chinchikurin-usa.com

Chinchinkurin Torrance

310-533-5003

chinchinkurin-usa.com

Coco Fresh Tea & Juice

WLA

310-398-7700

coco-tea.com

Coffee Tomo

WLA

310-444-9390

coffeetomo.com

Cream Pan

Tustin

714-665-8239

creampanbakery.com

Daikokuya Ramen

WLA

310-575-4999

daikoku-ten.com

Daiso

WLA

424-276-2882

daisojapan.com

Delicatessen By Osawa

Pasadena

626-844-8788

delicabyosawa.com

Eboshi Ramen Bar

Lomita

310-325-6674

eboshi-ramen-bar.business.site

Echizen Japanese Restaurant

Cypress

714-828-2155

Father’s Office

Culver City

310-736-2224

fathersoffice.com

Flaming Pot

WLA

424-372-9039

fpsawtelle.com

Fukada2Go

Irvine

949-751-0810

fukadarestaurant.com

Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop

Gardena

310-532-0820

Geko-Tei

Cerritos

562-924-2623

gekko-tei.com

Goody’s Donuts

Cerritos

562-926-7012

Hiro Ramen+Udon

Buena Park

714-430-3377

Hong Kong Bakery & Deli

Torrance

310-328-8353

hongkongbakerydeli.com

Hurry Curry

WLA

310-473-1640

hurrycurryoftokyo.com

I-naba Torrance

310-371-6675

restaurantinaba.com

Ikeda Sushi

Huntington Beach

714-251-6777

ikedadining.com

Ippudo

Santa Monica

310-893-0577

ippudo-us.com

Irifune Torrance

310-782-7330

irifunerestaurant.com

Izakaya Mikuni

Buena Park

714-752-6658

izakayakuni.com

Japonica

Redondo Beach

310-316-9477

japonicadining.com

Jichan’s Onigiri-ya

Monterey Park

626-782-7754

jichansonigiri.com

Jus’ Poke

Redondo Beach

310-379-1133

juspoke.com

Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi, Grill

Anaheim

714-635-5678

Kashiwa Ramen

Costa Mesa

657-232-0223

thekashiwaramen.com

Kelley’s Kookies

Stanton

714-229-9443

kelleyskookies.com

King’s Hawaiian Bakery+Restaurant

Torrance

310-530-0050

khbakery.com

King’s Local Place

Torrance

310-523-3233

thelocalplace.com

Kiriko Sushi

WLA

310-478-7769

kirikosushi.com

Kitahata Ramen

Buena Park

714-752-6878

ramenbannai.com

Koi Japanese Cuisine

Seal Beach

562-431-1186

koisushi.com

Kokio Chicken

Cerritos

562-802-0200

kokiochicken.com

Kosuke Ramen

Alhambra

626-289-8030

kosukeramen.com

Kotohira

Gardena

310-323-3966

Loft Hawaiian Grill

Cypress

714-484-9802

lofthawaiian.com

Loft Hawaiian Restaurant

Cerritos

562-402-3528

lofthawaiian.com

Mama Lu’s Dumpling House

Monterey Park

626-307-5700

mamalusca.com

Manpuku

WLA

310-473-0580

manpukuus.com

Manpuku Tokyo BBQ Dining

Torrance

424-271-7830

manpukuus.com

Manuela

DTLA

323-849-0480

manuelacafe-la.com

Maruichi Bento

Artesia

562-991-1669

Matcha Village

WLA

253-886-6874

matcha-village.com

Menya Hanabi Ramen

Arcadia

626-623-6190

Mikomi Sushi

Monrovia

626-359-1058

mikomisushi.com

Millet Crepe

WLA

310-473-0430

milletcrepe.com

Mitsuyoshi Japanese Restaurant

Stanton

714-898-2156

mitsuyoshi-restaurant.com

Miyoda Restaurant

Redondo Beach

310-376-1081

miyodarestaurant.com

Murakami Sushi

Los Angeles

323-692-1450

murakamimelrose.com

Neighborhood Bento

Buena Park

714-333-6453

Nijiya Market

WLA

310-575-3300

nijiya.com

Noble Tea

WLA

424-832-7022

toasttab.com

Nongla Café – Vietnamese

WLA

310-268-1881

nonglacafe.com

Nozomi

Torrance

310-320-65511

sushinozomi.com

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

Burbank

818-556-6622

octopusrestaurant.com

Okane Umi

Lomita

310-359-2488

Okiboru

LA Chinatown

213-988-7212

okiboru.com

Osawa Shabu Shabu + Sushi

Pasadena

626-683-1150

theosawa.com

Osen Izakaya

Los Angeles

323-928-2220

osenizakaya.com

Osen Kappo

Santa Monica

310-260-0085

kappoosen.com

Otafuku

Gardena

310-532-9384

Otto Kitchen

Cerritos

562-802-7210

Painter’s Tape

Gardena

310-353-3780

painterstapellc.com

Panda Express

WLA

310-477-2802

pandaexpress.com

Panda Inn

La Palma

714-522-3328

pandainn.com

Popcorn Chicken

WLA

424-832-3076

abc-foods.com

Ramen Yukinoya

Arcadia

626-821-0901

Ramen+Tsukemen TAO

Buena Park

714-699-1078

Rice Things

Redondo Beach

310-324-9033

ricethingsrb.com

Sakae Sushi

Gardena

310-532-4550

sakaesushi.com.my

Sakura-ya

Gardena

310-323-7117

sakurayagardena.wixsite.com/sakuraya

Sango Sushi

Huntington Beach

714-969-8548

sangosushihb.com

Sea Salt Poke

WLA

424-832-7064

seasaltpoke.com

Somi Somi

WLA

424-248-0899

somisomi.com

Sonoritas Prime Tacos

WLA

310-444-9100

sonoritastacos.com

Sugar Free Shack

Torrance

877-787-9338

sugarfreeshack.com

Sushi Dragon Sun Valley

818-394-9313

sushidragon.net

Sushi Kiyosuzu

Arcadia

626-445-4756

Sushi Stop (N)

WLA 3

10-473-3999

sushistop.com

Sushi Stop (S)

WLA

310-479-1222

sushistop.com

Tamashi Ramen

N Hollywood

818-980-2388

tamashiramenusa.com

Tamaya

Hacienda Heights

626-581-3223

Tanaka Farms

Irvine

949-653-2100

tanakafarms.com

Tasty Noodle House

WLA

424-248-3232

tastynoodlehouse.us

Tatsu

WLA

310-684-2889

tatsuramen.com

Tendon Tempura Carlos Junior

Torrance

424-488-2313

Thai Addict Cuisine

Buena Park

714-522-1323

Thai Dishes

Redondo Beach

424-328-6261

thaidishesrb.com

Tofu Ya Kbbq

WLA

310-473-2627

tofuyatogo.com

Tokyo Fried Chicken

Monterey Park

626-282-9829

tokyofriedchicken.com

Tokyo Kimukatsu

WLA

310-477-1129

kimukatsu.business.site

Tom’s Tacos

Torrance

310-371-0625

tomstacos.com

Tsujita-Artisan Noodles

WLA

310-231-7373

tsujita-la.com

Tsujita-Killer Noodle

WLA

424-293-0474

killernoodle.com

Tsujita-LA Artisan Noodles Annex

WLA

424-231-0222

tsujita-annex.com

Tsujita-Sushi

WLA

310-231-1177

tsujita-sushi.com

Umaya Ramen

Cerritos

562-924-4242

umayaramen.com

Umemura

Gardena

310-217-0970

Uroko Café

Cypress

657-465-1300

urokocafe.com

Volcano Tea House

WLA

310-445-5326

facebook.com/VolcanoTeaHouse

Willingham’s World Champion BBQ

Redondo Beach

424-390-4300 willinghambbq.com

Yakitori Ya

WLA

310-479-5400

yakitoriya.hub.biz

Yasukochi Farms

Oceanside

760-458-4827

yasukochifamilyfarms.com

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Beard Papas

6 locations

beardpapas.com

Café Dulce

4 locations

cafedulce.co

Daikokuya (LA)

3 Cities

daikokuya.com

Ko Ryu Ramen

3 Cities

koryuramen.com

Nijiya Market

12 locations

nijiya.com

Rascals Teriyaki Grill

3 locations

rascalsteriyaki.com

Shin-Sen-Gumi

13 locations

shinsengumigroup.com