Let’s Eat! Sharing Love for Our Locals

The good ol’ days . . . remember when we could dine leisurely with family and friends at our favorite dining spots around town.
With stay-at-home orders and social distancing now in place, COVID-19 has caused our world to go topsy-turvy in a mere few months!
Too many restaurants were forced to close, with revenue streams abruptly cut short, and unexpected job loss for staff and so many others in food and hospitality-related industries. The result is that restaurant owners were forced to creatively reinvent who they are, what they can do best for their clientele. Take-out and delivery is now the new norm.
Today, supportive loyal locals drive the miles to help keep Tamaya owners Shohei Sato and Norio “Nick” Hashi busy making ramen and rice dishes as they had been for 17 years prior to this pandemic.
Both are migrants who came from Japan and met during the mid-’70s. They’ve held positions in the food industry for several years before turning to the travel industry for more than a decade.
When the 9/11 tragedy struck, they were left with little means to support their families. With a past experience of owning a small ramen shop in Shibuya, Tokyo, Sato jumped on a partnership opportunity to open a ramen business with Nick, a trusted long-time friend, in Hacienda Heights, a suburb southeast of Los Angeles.
It’s time for us to show some love! Each one of us can help breathe some life back into the restaurant industry by supporting all of their best endeavors. With our fingers crossed that their pulses stay strong, we can help maintain who they are as they face uncertainty in the months ahead.
This initial neighborhood list comes via RAFU FRIENDS who have named local spots, along with staff recommendations and online searches. Call ahead and check out website info for business hours as they are subject to change. Note modified menu options with take-out meals, cold meal kits to heat up at home, and specials. Ask about pick-up or delivery services from growing companies like DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats.
Good news to share is that some restaurants are now offering wine, beer and cocktails at cost. More non-grocery products are becoming a growing part at some spots. Take advantage of this while it’s available.
Think of this list as your appetizer course, with more to follow in future issues. Be sure to also check out DTLA restaurant listings provided earlier and available at https://littletokyola.org/lovelt.
Is your favorite restaurant missing? Not to fret, email info to [email protected]
@Home Kitchen
Gardena
310-965-08004
at-home-kitchen.com
38 Degrees Ale House+Grill
Alhambra
626-282-2038
38degreesalehouse.com
38 Degrees Ale House+Grill
Monrovia
626-408-5544
38degreesmonrovia.com
808 Local Hawaii Grill
Artesia
562-402-1100
Ai Restaurant South Pasadena
626-799-0534
aisouthpasadena.com
Aloha Pizza & Shave Ice Company
Gardena
310-715-6900
alohapizzaandshaveice.com
Aunty Maile’s Hawaiian Food
Torrance
310-324-2612
Aunty Maile’s Hawaiian Food
Torrance
310-819-8314
Azuma
Gardena
310-532-8623
B Sweet Dessert Bar
WLA
310-963-9769
mybsweet.com
Beard Papa
WLA
310-312-6668
beardpapas.com
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs
Monterey Park
626-308-9689
beardpapas.com
Belly Bombz Kitchen
Artesia
562-402-5400
bellybombz.com/artesia
Big Boi Filipino Comfort Food
WLA
310-963-9769
gobigboi.com
Black Sheep Burgers
WLA
424-372-9210
blacksheepburgers.com
Bonello’s New York Pizza
San Pedro
310-832-7544
bonellosnypizza.com
Brian’s Shave Ice
WLA
310-231-3450
shaveicela.com
Cafe Hiro
Cypress
714-527-6090
cafehiro.com
Charlie’s Trio Café
Alhambra
626-284-4943
charliestriocafe.com
Cherrystone’s Gardena
310-329-8200
cherrystones.org
Chiba Restaurant
N Hollywood
818-765-9119
Chikara Mochi
Gardena
310-324-6556
Chinchikurin-Tepan
WLA
310-478-0521
chinchikurin-usa.com
Chinchinkurin Torrance
310-533-5003
chinchinkurin-usa.com
Coco Fresh Tea & Juice
WLA
310-398-7700
coco-tea.com
Coffee Tomo
WLA
310-444-9390
coffeetomo.com
Cream Pan
Tustin
714-665-8239
creampanbakery.com
Daikokuya Ramen
WLA
310-575-4999
daikoku-ten.com
Daiso
WLA
424-276-2882
daisojapan.com
Delicatessen By Osawa
Pasadena
626-844-8788
delicabyosawa.com
Eboshi Ramen Bar
Lomita
310-325-6674
eboshi-ramen-bar.business.site
Echizen Japanese Restaurant
Cypress
714-828-2155
Father’s Office
Culver City
310-736-2224
fathersoffice.com
Flaming Pot
WLA
424-372-9039
fpsawtelle.com
Fukada2Go
Irvine
949-751-0810
fukadarestaurant.com
Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop
Gardena
310-532-0820
Geko-Tei
Cerritos
562-924-2623
gekko-tei.com
Goody’s Donuts
Cerritos
562-926-7012
Hiro Ramen+Udon
Buena Park
714-430-3377
Hong Kong Bakery & Deli
Torrance
310-328-8353
hongkongbakerydeli.com
Hurry Curry
WLA
310-473-1640
hurrycurryoftokyo.com
I-naba Torrance
310-371-6675
restaurantinaba.com
Ikeda Sushi
Huntington Beach
714-251-6777
ikedadining.com
Ippudo
Santa Monica
310-893-0577
ippudo-us.com
Irifune Torrance
310-782-7330
irifunerestaurant.com
Izakaya Mikuni
Buena Park
714-752-6658
izakayakuni.com
Japonica
Redondo Beach
310-316-9477
japonicadining.com
Jichan’s Onigiri-ya
Monterey Park
626-782-7754
jichansonigiri.com
Jus’ Poke
Redondo Beach
310-379-1133
juspoke.com
Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi, Grill
Anaheim
714-635-5678
Kashiwa Ramen
Costa Mesa
657-232-0223
thekashiwaramen.com
Kelley’s Kookies
Stanton
714-229-9443
kelleyskookies.com
King’s Hawaiian Bakery+Restaurant
Torrance
310-530-0050
khbakery.com
King’s Local Place
Torrance
310-523-3233
thelocalplace.com
Kiriko Sushi
WLA
310-478-7769
kirikosushi.com
Kitahata Ramen
Buena Park
714-752-6878
ramenbannai.com
Koi Japanese Cuisine
Seal Beach
562-431-1186
koisushi.com
Kokio Chicken
Cerritos
562-802-0200
kokiochicken.com
Kosuke Ramen
Alhambra
626-289-8030
kosukeramen.com
Kotohira
Gardena
310-323-3966
Loft Hawaiian Grill
Cypress
714-484-9802
lofthawaiian.com
Loft Hawaiian Restaurant
Cerritos
562-402-3528
lofthawaiian.com
Mama Lu’s Dumpling House
Monterey Park
626-307-5700
mamalusca.com
Manpuku
WLA
310-473-0580
manpukuus.com
Manpuku Tokyo BBQ Dining
Torrance
424-271-7830
manpukuus.com
Manuela
DTLA
323-849-0480
manuelacafe-la.com
Maruichi Bento
Artesia
562-991-1669
Matcha Village
WLA
253-886-6874
matcha-village.com
Menya Hanabi Ramen
Arcadia
626-623-6190
Mikomi Sushi
Monrovia
626-359-1058
mikomisushi.com
Millet Crepe
WLA
310-473-0430
milletcrepe.com
Mitsuyoshi Japanese Restaurant
Stanton
714-898-2156
mitsuyoshi-restaurant.com
Miyoda Restaurant
Redondo Beach
310-376-1081
miyodarestaurant.com
Murakami Sushi
Los Angeles
323-692-1450
murakamimelrose.com
Neighborhood Bento
Buena Park
714-333-6453
Nijiya Market
WLA
310-575-3300
nijiya.com
Noble Tea
WLA
424-832-7022
toasttab.com
Nongla Café – Vietnamese
WLA
310-268-1881
nonglacafe.com
Nozomi
Torrance
310-320-65511
sushinozomi.com
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Burbank
818-556-6622
octopusrestaurant.com
Okane Umi
Lomita
310-359-2488
Okiboru
LA Chinatown
213-988-7212
okiboru.com
Osawa Shabu Shabu + Sushi
Pasadena
626-683-1150
theosawa.com
Osen Izakaya
Los Angeles
323-928-2220
osenizakaya.com
Osen Kappo
Santa Monica
310-260-0085
kappoosen.com
Otafuku
Gardena
310-532-9384
Otto Kitchen
Cerritos
562-802-7210
Painter’s Tape
Gardena
310-353-3780
painterstapellc.com
Panda Express
WLA
310-477-2802
pandaexpress.com
Panda Inn
La Palma
714-522-3328
pandainn.com
Popcorn Chicken
WLA
424-832-3076
abc-foods.com
Ramen Yukinoya
Arcadia
626-821-0901
Ramen+Tsukemen TAO
Buena Park
714-699-1078
Rice Things
Redondo Beach
310-324-9033
ricethingsrb.com
Sakae Sushi
Gardena
310-532-4550
sakaesushi.com.my
Sakura-ya
Gardena
310-323-7117
sakurayagardena.wixsite.com/sakuraya
Sango Sushi
Huntington Beach
714-969-8548
sangosushihb.com
Sango Sushi
Los Alamitos
562-924-4458
sangosushilosalamitos.com
Sea Salt Poke
WLA
424-832-7064
seasaltpoke.com
Somi Somi
WLA
424-248-0899
somisomi.com
Sonoritas Prime Tacos
WLA
310-444-9100
sonoritastacos.com
Sugar Free Shack
Torrance
877-787-9338
sugarfreeshack.com
Sushi Dragon Sun Valley
818-394-9313
sushidragon.net
Sushi Kiyosuzu
Arcadia
626-445-4756
Sushi Stop (N)
WLA 3
10-473-3999
sushistop.com
Sushi Stop (S)
WLA
310-479-1222
sushistop.com
Tamashi Ramen
N Hollywood
818-980-2388
tamashiramenusa.com
Tamaya
Hacienda Heights
626-581-3223
Tanaka Farms
Irvine
949-653-2100
tanakafarms.com
Tasty Noodle House
WLA
424-248-3232
tastynoodlehouse.us
Tatsu
WLA
310-684-2889
tatsuramen.com
Tendon Tempura Carlos Junior
Torrance
424-488-2313
Thai Addict Cuisine
Buena Park
714-522-1323
Thai Dishes
Redondo Beach
424-328-6261
thaidishesrb.com
Tofu Ya Kbbq
WLA
310-473-2627
tofuyatogo.com
Tokyo Fried Chicken
Monterey Park
626-282-9829
tokyofriedchicken.com
Tokyo Kimukatsu
WLA
310-477-1129
kimukatsu.business.site
Tom’s Tacos
Torrance
310-371-0625
tomstacos.com
Tsujita-Artisan Noodles
WLA
310-231-7373
tsujita-la.com
Tsujita-Killer Noodle
WLA
424-293-0474
killernoodle.com
Tsujita-LA Artisan Noodles Annex
WLA
424-231-0222
tsujita-annex.com
Tsujita-Sushi
WLA
310-231-1177
tsujita-sushi.com
Umaya Ramen
Cerritos
562-924-4242
umayaramen.com
Umemura
Gardena
310-217-0970
Uroko Café
Cypress
657-465-1300
urokocafe.com
Volcano Tea House
WLA
310-445-5326
facebook.com/VolcanoTeaHouse
Willingham’s World Champion BBQ
Redondo Beach
424-390-4300 willinghambbq.com
Yakitori Ya
WLA
310-479-5400
yakitoriya.hub.biz
Yasukochi Farms
Oceanside
760-458-4827
yasukochifamilyfarms.com
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Beard Papas
6 locations
beardpapas.com
Café Dulce
4 locations
cafedulce.co
Daikokuya (LA)
3 Cities
daikokuya.com
Ko Ryu Ramen
3 Cities
koryuramen.com
Nijiya Market
12 locations
nijiya.com
Rascals Teriyaki Grill
3 locations
rascalsteriyaki.com
Shin-Sen-Gumi
13 locations
shinsengumigroup.com