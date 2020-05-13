JAPANESE 日本語

Let’s Eat! Sharing Love for Our Locals

Nourishing the taste buds as well as the soul: Bacon fried rice and eggs at Loft Hawaiian.

The good ol’ days . . . remember when we could dine leisurely with family and friends at our favorite dining spots around town.

With stay-at-home orders and social distancing now in place, COVID-19 has caused our world to go topsy-turvy in a mere few months!

Too many restaurants were forced to close, with revenue streams abruptly cut short, and unexpected job loss for staff and so many others in food and hospitality-related industries. The result is that restaurant owners were forced to creatively reinvent who they are, what they can do best for their clientele. Take-out and delivery is now the new norm.

Today, supportive loyal locals drive the miles to help keep Tamaya owners Shohei Sato and Norio “Nick” Hashi busy making ramen and rice dishes as they had been for 17 years prior to this pandemic.

Both are migrants who came from Japan and met during the mid-’70s. They’ve held positions in the food industry for several years before turning to the travel industry for more than a decade.

When the 9/11 tragedy struck, they were left with little means to support their families. With a past experience of owning a small ramen shop in Shibuya, Tokyo, Sato jumped on a partnership opportunity to open a ramen business with Nick, a trusted long-time friend, in Hacienda Heights, a suburb southeast of Los Angeles.

Spicy garlic spaghetti (above) and sauteed chicken are served up at Cafe Hiro in Cypress.

It’s time for us to show some love! Each one of us can help breathe some life back into the restaurant industry by supporting all of their best endeavors. With our fingers crossed that their pulses stay strong, we can help maintain who they are as they face uncertainty in the months ahead.

This initial neighborhood list comes via RAFU FRIENDS who have named local spots, along with staff recommendations and online searches. Call ahead and check out website info for business hours as they are subject to change. Note modified menu options with take-out meals, cold meal kits to heat up at home, and specials. Ask about pick-up or delivery services from growing companies like DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats.

Good news to share is that some restaurants are now offering wine, beer and cocktails at cost. More non-grocery products are becoming a growing part at some spots. Take advantage of this while it’s available.

Think of this list as your appetizer course, with more to follow in future issues. Be sure to also check out DTLA restaurant listings provided earlier and available at https://littletokyola.org/lovelt.

Is your favorite restaurant missing? Not to fret, email info to [email protected]

Satisfaction for the sweet tooth: Tempting cupcakes from Sugar Free Shack.

@Home Kitchen        

Gardena

310-965-08004

at-home-kitchen.com

 

38 Degrees Ale House+Grill 

Alhambra

626-282-2038

38degreesalehouse.com

 

38 Degrees Ale House+Grill 

Monrovia

626-408-5544

38degreesmonrovia.com

 

808 Local Hawaii Grill      

Artesia

562-402-1100

 

Ai Restaurant   South Pasadena   

626-799-0534

aisouthpasadena.com

 

Aloha Pizza & Shave Ice Company   

Gardena

310-715-6900

alohapizzaandshaveice.com

 

Aunty Maile’s Hawaiian Food           

Torrance

310-324-2612

 

Aunty Maile’s Hawaiian Food     

Torrance

310-819-8314

 

Azuma

Gardena

310-532-8623

 

B Sweet Dessert Bar  

WLA

310-963-9769

mybsweet.com

 

Beard Papa     

WLA

310-312-6668

beardpapas.com

 

Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs   

Monterey Park

626-308-9689

beardpapas.com

 

Belly Bombz Kitchen 

Artesia

562-402-5400

bellybombz.com/artesia

 

Big Boi Filipino Comfort Food     

WLA

310-963-9769

gobigboi.com

 

Black Sheep Burgers  

WLA

424-372-9210

blacksheepburgers.com

 

Bonello’s New York Pizza    

San Pedro

310-832-7544

bonellosnypizza.com

 

Brian’s Shave Ice       

WLA

310-231-3450

shaveicela.com

 

Cafe Hiro 

Cypress

714-527-6090

cafehiro.com

 

Charlie’s Trio Café   

Alhambra

626-284-4943

charliestriocafe.com

 

Cherrystone’s Gardena  

310-329-8200

cherrystones.org

 

Chiba Restaurant        

N Hollywood

818-765-9119

 

Chikara Mochi           

Gardena

310-324-6556

 

Chinchikurin-Tepan   

WLA

310-478-0521

chinchikurin-usa.com

 

Chinchinkurin Torrance       

310-533-5003

chinchinkurin-usa.com

 

Coco Fresh Tea & Juice         

WLA

310-398-7700

coco-tea.com

 

Coffee Tomo  

WLA

310-444-9390

coffeetomo.com

 

Cream Pan    

Tustin

714-665-8239

creampanbakery.com

 

Daikokuya Ramen      

WLA

310-575-4999

daikoku-ten.com

 

Daiso  

WLA

424-276-2882

daisojapan.com

 

Delicatessen By Osawa          

Pasadena

626-844-8788

delicabyosawa.com

 

Eboshi Ramen Bar     

Lomita

310-325-6674

eboshi-ramen-bar.business.site

 

Echizen Japanese Restaurant  

Cypress

714-828-2155

 

Father’s Office   

Culver City

310-736-2224

fathersoffice.com

 

Flaming Pot    

WLA

424-372-9039

fpsawtelle.com

 

Fukada2Go    

Irvine

949-751-0810

fukadarestaurant.com

 

Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop   

Gardena

310-532-0820

 

Geko-Tei      

Cerritos

562-924-2623

gekko-tei.com

 

Goody’s Donuts   

Cerritos

562-926-7012

 

Hiro Ramen+Udon  

Buena Park

714-430-3377

 

Hong Kong Bakery & Deli    

Torrance

310-328-8353

hongkongbakerydeli.com

 

Hurry Curry   

WLA

310-473-1640

hurrycurryoftokyo.com

 

I-naba  Torrance     

310-371-6675

restaurantinaba.com

 

Ikeda Sushi    

Huntington Beach

714-251-6777

ikedadining.com

 

Ippudo

Santa Monica

310-893-0577

ippudo-us.com

 

Irifune Torrance     

310-782-7330

irifunerestaurant.com

 

Izakaya Mikuni       

Buena Park

714-752-6658

izakayakuni.com

 

Japonica     

Redondo Beach

310-316-9477

japonicadining.com

 

Jichan’s Onigiri-ya    

Monterey Park

626-782-7754

jichansonigiri.com

 

Jus’ Poke      

Redondo Beach

310-379-1133

juspoke.com

 

Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi, Grill   

Anaheim

714-635-5678

 

Kashiwa Ramen     

Costa Mesa

657-232-0223

thekashiwaramen.com

 

Kelley’s Kookies     

Stanton

714-229-9443

kelleyskookies.com

 

King’s Hawaiian Bakery+Restaurant

Torrance

310-530-0050

khbakery.com

 

King’s Local Place    

Torrance

310-523-3233

thelocalplace.com

 

Kiriko Sushi   

WLA

310-478-7769

kirikosushi.com

 

Kitahata Ramen         

Buena Park

714-752-6878

ramenbannai.com

 

Koi Japanese Cuisine 

Seal Beach

562-431-1186

koisushi.com

 

Kokio Chicken           

Cerritos

562-802-0200

kokiochicken.com

 

Kosuke Ramen          

Alhambra

626-289-8030

kosukeramen.com

 

Kotohira         

Gardena

310-323-3966

 

Loft Hawaiian Grill    

Cypress

714-484-9802

lofthawaiian.com

 

Loft Hawaiian Restaurant       

Cerritos

562-402-3528

lofthawaiian.com

 

Mama Lu’s Dumpling House

Monterey Park

626-307-5700

mamalusca.com

 

Manpuku     

WLA

310-473-0580

manpukuus.com

 

Manpuku Tokyo BBQ Dining           

Torrance

424-271-7830

manpukuus.com

 

Manuela     

DTLA

323-849-0480

manuelacafe-la.com

 

Maruichi Bento    

Artesia

562-991-1669

 

Matcha Village         

WLA

253-886-6874

matcha-village.com

 

Menya Hanabi Ramen

Arcadia

626-623-6190

 

Mikomi Sushi

Monrovia

626-359-1058

mikomisushi.com

 

Millet Crepe   

WLA

310-473-0430

milletcrepe.com

 

Mitsuyoshi Japanese Restaurant        

Stanton

714-898-2156

mitsuyoshi-restaurant.com

 

Miyoda Restaurant     

Redondo Beach

310-376-1081

miyodarestaurant.com

 

Murakami Sushi         

Los Angeles

323-692-1450

murakamimelrose.com

 

Neighborhood Bento  

Buena Park

714-333-6453

 

Nijiya Market 

WLA

310-575-3300

nijiya.com

 

Noble Tea    

WLA

424-832-7022

toasttab.com

 

Nongla Café – Vietnamese      

WLA

310-268-1881

nonglacafe.com

 

Nozomi   

Torrance

310-320-65511

sushinozomi.com

 

Octopus Japanese Restaurant 

Burbank

818-556-6622

octopusrestaurant.com

 

Okane Umi  

Lomita

310-359-2488

 

Okiboru     

LA Chinatown

213-988-7212

okiboru.com

 

Osawa Shabu Shabu + Sushi 

Pasadena

626-683-1150

theosawa.com

 

Osen Izakaya  

Los Angeles

323-928-2220

osenizakaya.com

 

Osen Kappo   

Santa Monica

310-260-0085

kappoosen.com

 

Otafuku  

Gardena

310-532-9384

 

Otto Kitchen   

Cerritos

562-802-7210

 

Painter’s Tape

Gardena

310-353-3780

painterstapellc.com

 

Panda Express

WLA

310-477-2802

pandaexpress.com

 

Panda Inn       

La Palma

714-522-3328

pandainn.com

 

Popcorn Chicken      

WLA

424-832-3076

abc-foods.com

 

Ramen Yukinoya        

Arcadia

626-821-0901

 

Ramen+Tsukemen TAO      

Buena Park

714-699-1078

 

Rice Things    

Redondo Beach

310-324-9033

ricethingsrb.com

 

Sakae Sushi 

Gardena

310-532-4550

sakaesushi.com.my

 

Sakura-ya        

Gardena

310-323-7117

sakurayagardena.wixsite.com/sakuraya

 

Sango Sushi   

Huntington Beach

714-969-8548

sangosushihb.com

 

Sango Sushi   

Los Alamitos

562-924-4458

sangosushilosalamitos.com

 

Sea Salt Poke 

WLA

424-832-7064

seasaltpoke.com

 

Somi Somi     

WLA

424-248-0899

somisomi.com

 

Sonoritas Prime Tacos      

WLA

310-444-9100

sonoritastacos.com

 

Sugar Free Shack       

Torrance

877-787-9338

sugarfreeshack.com

 

Sushi Dragon  Sun Valley      

818-394-9313

sushidragon.net

 

Sushi Kiyosuzu          

Arcadia

626-445-4756

 

Sushi Stop (N)           

WLA   3

10-473-3999

sushistop.com

 

Sushi Stop (S)

WLA

310-479-1222

sushistop.com

 

Tamashi Ramen          

N Hollywood

818-980-2388

tamashiramenusa.com

 

Tamaya     

Hacienda Heights

626-581-3223

 

Tanaka Farms 

Irvine

949-653-2100

tanakafarms.com

 

Tasty Noodle House  

WLA

424-248-3232

tastynoodlehouse.us

 

Tatsu  

WLA

310-684-2889

tatsuramen.com

 

Tendon Tempura Carlos Junior      

Torrance

424-488-2313

 

Thai Addict Cuisine    

Buena Park

714-522-1323

 

Thai Dishes    

Redondo Beach

424-328-6261

thaidishesrb.com

 

Tofu Ya Kbbq

WLA

310-473-2627

tofuyatogo.com

 

Tokyo Fried Chicken 

Monterey Park

626-282-9829

tokyofriedchicken.com

 

Tokyo Kimukatsu      

WLA

310-477-1129

kimukatsu.business.site

 

Tom’s Tacos  

Torrance

310-371-0625

tomstacos.com

 

Tsujita-Artisan Noodles    

WLA

310-231-7373

tsujita-la.com

 

Tsujita-Killer Noodle

WLA

424-293-0474

killernoodle.com

 

Tsujita-LA Artisan Noodles Annex

WLA

424-231-0222

tsujita-annex.com

 

Tsujita-Sushi  

WLA

310-231-1177

tsujita-sushi.com

 

Umaya Ramen

Cerritos

562-924-4242

umayaramen.com

 

Umemura    

Gardena

310-217-0970

 

Uroko Café    

Cypress

657-465-1300

urokocafe.com

 

Volcano Tea House    

WLA

310-445-5326

facebook.com/VolcanoTeaHouse

 

Willingham’s World Champion BBQ      

Redondo Beach

424-390-4300 willinghambbq.com

 

Yakitori Ya      

WLA

310-479-5400

yakitoriya.hub.biz

 

Yasukochi Farms     

Oceanside

760-458-4827

yasukochifamilyfarms.com

 

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

 

Beard Papas

6 locations

beardpapas.com

 

Café Dulce     

4 locations

cafedulce.co

 

Daikokuya (LA)  

3 Cities

daikokuya.com

 

Ko Ryu Ramen        

3 Cities

koryuramen.com

 

Nijiya Market 

12 locations

nijiya.com

 

Rascals Teriyaki Grill 

3 locations

rascalsteriyaki.com

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi   

13 locations

shinsengumigroup.com

