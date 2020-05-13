Okaeri 2020 Gathering Postponed

The organizers of Okaeri 2020: A Nikkei LGBTQ Gathering posted the following announcement on May 4:

We hope that you and your loved ones are staying healthy and grounded. Given the likelihood that social distancing will be the norm for the foreseeable future, the Okaeri 2020 organizing committee has decided to postpone Okaeri 2020, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at the Japanese American National Museum.

The next Okaeri conference will probably take place in late 2021. We’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, we’re planning to produce online programs which will allow a larger group of LGBTQ+ Nikkei, families and allies to participate. To help us with our planning, please take a few minutes to complete a brief survey by clicking the link below. We’d appreciate your response by May 17.

Until then, be well. . . .

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7YRCFXB

For more information, email: [email protected]