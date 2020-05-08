Online Town Halls to Address COVID-19 and Xenophobia

“Rise: Asian Pacific America” is a series of online town halls to respond to the anti-Asian hate occurring throughout the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, town hall participants will join elected officials, community leaders and others to discuss where we are today, where we’ve been as a community, and where we need to go, to rise up to the challenges we face in the near and remote future.

The series is being presented by Asian Americans Rising with Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco), chair of the API Legislative Caucus, and other ally groups.

All town halls are on Friday at 5 p.m. PST.

May 8: Rise: The State of Asian America Today with:

David Henry Hwang (acclaimed playwright, “M. Butterfly” and “Soft Power”)

Viet Thanh Nguyen (Pulitzer Prize winner for “The Sympathizer”)

Jenny Yang (writer and comedian)

Cynthia Choi (Chinese for Affirmative Action and Stop Anti-AAPI Hate)

Dale Minami (Minami Tamaki LLP and lead counsel for Korematsu v. United States)

Bo Thao-Urabe (Coalition of Asian American Leaders and former Obama appointee to the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders)

May 15: Rise: Asian Pacific America — Where Have We Come From? with:

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke

Historian Erika Lee (author, “America for Americans”)

Kevin Nadal, John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor

May 22: Rise: Asian Pacific America — Where Are We Going? Part 1

May 29: Rise: Asian Pacific America — Where Are We Going? Part 2

For more information, visit www.riseapa.org

RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScApDJlpkrMUWeErTeEIooh25yNX5UaqXxyiUXLW0frIK-uVQ/viewform