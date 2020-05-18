San Jose Japantown Update

SAN JOSE — The following update was issued by the Japantown Business Association on May 18.

=*=

As of 3/17/2020 we were informed that the City of San Jose Parking Compliance will not be monitoring metered parking or issuing parking tickets in Japantown. Please save parking for people in need of delivery or pick-up of food. We will be monitoring spaces to ensure that no one is parking on the street long-term or abusing the current policy.

Japantown neighbor Rich Howarth kindly posted all the menus available at open restaurants in Japantown! Check the Facebook group out before ordering!

JAPANTOWN TAKEOUT MENUS

OPEN

Aloha Fresh: Take-out; Doordash, Grubhub

Phone 408-217-8988

Wednesday-Monday 11am-6pm; closed Tuesdays

Biscuits – Give a Dog a Bone

Phone 408-564-6537

Tuesdays-Saturdays 11am-5pm; closed Sundays and Mondays

Cielito Lindo: Reopening Monday, May 4 for Take-out and Delivery

Phone 408-995-3447

Corona Tacqueria: Take-out; Doordash

Phone 408-925-9336

9am-9pm daily

Foster’s Freeze: Take-out

Monday-Thursday 9am-10pm; Friday 9am-11pm; Saturday 10am-11pm; Sunday 10am-10pm

Gombei San Jose: Take-out, limited menu here

Phone 408-279-4311 / cash only

Tuesday-Saturday Lunch hours 11am-1:30pm; Dinner hours 4pm-6:30pm; closed Sundays and Mondays

Happi House: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Grubhub

Phone 408-295-5554

10am-10pm Daily

Hukilau: Take-out; UberEats, Doordash

Phone 408-279-4888

11am-8pm Daily

IHOP: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates, order online

Phone 408-294-4130

6:30am-9:00pm Daily

Japan Town Medical Group

Phone 408-293-5864

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm; closed for lunch from 12pm-1pm and on Saturdays and Sundays

JT Express: Take-out; Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats

Phone 408-275-9491

Monday-Thursday 8am-7pm; Friday and Saturday 8am-8pm; closed Sundays

Now offering breakfast — see updated hours

Kaita Restaurant: Take-out; limited menu here

Phone 408-287-5551

Wednesday-Saturday 11am-7pm; closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Kazoo Restaurant: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Postmates, Caviar

Phone 408-288-9611

11:30am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm Daily

Kumako Ramen: Take-out

Phone 408-286-2111

11am-7pm Daily

Minato Restaurant: Take-out

Phone 408-998-9711 or 408-298-5887, email [email protected] (please make sure you receive confirmation email)

Tuesday-Saturday 11:15am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm (9:00pm on Friday and Saturday); closed Sundays and Mondays

Nijiya Market: Open 10am-6pm daily

Okayama Restaurant: Take-out; Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, UberEats

Phone 408-289-9508

Hours to be determined

Omogari Korean Restaurant: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats

Monday-Saturday11:30am-8:30pm; closed Sundays

San Jose Autoworks: Open for business

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Santo Market: Deli items are take-out only

Starting 3/21, Santo Market will be your personal shopper! Bring your shopping list or deli order to the window and we will gather grocery items for you.

Window hours: Tues-Sat 9am-3pm; closed Sundays and Mondays

Shuei-Do Manju: Reopening May 7!

Thursday-Sunday 10am-4pm; closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Limited menu of manju (mostly mochi-types)

Shabu Shack: Take-out; Free delivery for $30 minimum order within 5 mile radius

Limited menu here

Phone 408-275-1888 or Text 916-420-1522

Lunch hours12pm-3pm; Dinner hours 5:30pm-8:00pm Daily

Sushi Maru: Take-out

Phone 408-998-8170

12 noon-7:30pm Daily

Union Bank: Limited access, no conference meetings

Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-6pm; Saturday 9am-1pm; closed Sundays

Wienerschnitzel: Take-out; UberEats, no ordering by phone

9am-11pm Daily

Yu-Ai Kai Senior Community Center: Providing essential services only

Senior Nutrition, Senior Day Services and Social Services

link to most recent information on services

JAPANTOWN FARMER’S MARKET VENDORS

Beckmann’s Bakery: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of April — please check their Instagram for weekly updates)

Saturdays: Bayfair, Brentwood, Cabrillo, Cambrian Park, Castro Valley, Daly City, Diablo Valley, El Cerrito, Half Moon Bay, Morgan Hill, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Saratoga

Sundays: Belmont, Divisadero, Evergreen, Fremont, Live Oak, Moraga, Mountain View, Oakridge, Princeton Plaza

BunBao: Pre-order from website, delivery from Fremont; UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates

www.bunbao.com

Ce Patli: Food delivery and pickup (central San Jose)

Fridays 11am-2pm

Order at http://ce-patli.square.site

Hummus Heaven: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of 3/28):

Tuesdays: Concord, Alameda, San Francisco Ferry Plaza

Wednesdays: Blossom Hill

Fridays: Cupertino

Saturdays: Willow Glen, Morgan Hill, Cambrian Plaza

Sundays: Los Gatos, Evergreen Square, Blossom Hill, Cupertino (possible)

Order by phone 510-480-2378 or Facebook, Instagram

J&J Ramos Farms: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of 3/22):

Saturdays: Hayward, Daly City, El Cerrito, Oakland, Pinole, Union City, Vallejo

Sundays: Moraga, Milpitas, Evergreen, Fremont, Newark, Clements St. in San Francisco

Jaguar Baker: Pre-order and pickup from Santa Clara kitchen facility

Menus posted on Tuesdays, orders taken until Thursday, pickup on weekend

Menus posted online, order by email: [email protected]

Stephi’s Cupcakery: Pickup from San Jose Location (address will be disclosed upon order confirmation)

Phone 408-604-5244

Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance, payment via Venmo @StephanieLoftus

The Hangry Moose: Pre-order and pickup available, location will vary within San Jose

Check out the website www.thehangrymoose.net or subscribe to be part of The Hangry Moose Herd for most up-to-date pre-order events.

Email: [email protected]

CLOSED

246 Studio

Amy’s Beauty Salon

Banana Crepe

Cielito Lindo

Classic Loot

Cukui

Halau Na Wai Ola

Headliners

Jackie’s Place

Japanese American Museum of San Jose

Japantown Farmer’s Market

Morey Company: open for business, but storefront is closed.

Phone 408-280-5551 or email Mary Jo: [email protected], Carol: [email protected] or Jane: [email protected] for more information

JoJo Hair Studio

JTown Pizza

Kay’s Shiseido

Kogura Company

Kubota Restaurant

Lotus Preschool

Nichi Bei Bussan

Nikaku Arts

Nikkei Traditions

O Beauty Studio: Closed for business, but contact for emergencies – in-grown nails by appointment only

Orange Crush Studios

Paradox

Roy’s Station

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin: information at www.sjbetsuin.com/corona-virus

Or email [email protected] for more information

San Jose Taiko: open for business, but physical office is closed.

Email [email protected] for more information

Second Hand Hustle

Shigematsu Insurance / Farmer’s Insurance: open for business, but storefront is closed.

Email Heidi: [email protected] for more information

Shinmori Optometry: emergencies only

Phone 408-293-3730, Monday-Friday 9am-12 noon

Shuei-Do Manju Shop: closed after 3/22; reopening to be determined

Sinceretea

State of Grace: email [email protected] for more information

Taylor Dental

The Arsenal: email [email protected] for online classes

The Get Down: email [email protected] for online classes

Ukulele Jams: online lessons starting 3/22, email [email protected] for more information

Ukulele Source

Unravel Fitness: free virtual classes, visit http://unravelfitness.com

Wesley United Methodist Church: information at www.wesleysj.net for streaming services

Western Contract Interiors

Zonkey