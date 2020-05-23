Tanaka Farms Taking Online Orders for Curbside Pick-up

IRVINE — Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr. in Irvine, has posted the following announcements.

Now taking online orders! Place your order online for curbside pick-up!

Curbside pick-up is available daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can begin placing orders at 5 p.m. for next-day curbside pick-up. Last order for same-day pick-up is 3:30 p.m.

Our drive-thru Produce Market Stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop from the safety and comfort of your own car!

We have a great selection of fresh picked vegetables daily! Strawberries right now are on a limited basis. To help you (and our team!) stay safe during this difficult time, we have completely rebuilt our Produce Market Stand as a drive-thru! For the safety of our team, and in line with CDC guidelines, we ask that you please wear a cloth face covering, or mask, when using our drive-thru service. Our team will also be wearing masks to protect you.

Community Care Package donations through Helping Farms Feed Families (501c3) — We all know someone who is struggling, food insecure, or unable to leave their home due to the current pandemic. We, at Tanaka Farms, are donating Community Care Packages. For every package donated by a customer, we will match that donation…and then some. Thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time.

Following the guidance of Orange County officials, we have cancelled all classes, events, tours, and U-Pick activities until further notice. We appreciate your business. Stay safe out there!

Here at Tanaka Farms, the safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. With the recent news and safety concerns regarding the new novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have taken the following precautions to ensure the safety of everyone who visits.

Effective immediately:

We have cancelled all school and group tours until further notice.

We are sanitizing commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.

We are encouraging our team members to closely monitor their health and well-being, and encouraging them to stay home if not feeling well.

All employees are temperature-checked each time they arrive for work.

All team members are following safe sanitation practices, including wearing gloves and masks.

We are placing hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes available for customer use when visiting.

We have installed hand sanitizer dispensers on all of our tour wagons.

We have reduced the capacity of our tour wagons to give guests more space to practice social distancing.

We are encouraging our customers to follow the CDC’s suggested hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.

We recommend that our customers also practice safe food handling at home.

We plan to remain open for business, so that our local community can still have access to locally and responsibly grown produce.

We appreciate your business and continued support. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you out at Tanaka Farms soon.

For more information, call (949) 653-2100, email [email protected] or visit www.tanakafarms.com.