Tokyo-born Singer Advances on ‘The Voice’

Micah Iverson, born and raised in Tokyo, this week made it to the final nine on NBC’s singing competition show, “The Voice.”

When Iverson first performed during the show’s blind auditions, three of the four celebrity judges turned their chairs, each hoping the 25-year-old singer would choose him or her as his coach. They soon discovered he not only has a good singing ability, he also speaks fluent Japanese.

With singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson as his coach, he has survived a field of 40 contestants for the right to remain on the show.

Iverson, whose parents are missionaries, is one of nine children. After high school, he left Japan to study business finance at the University of Virginia. While there, his ability to play guitar and sing led him to join the acapella chorus known as the Gentlemen of Virginia. He eventually became the group’s president and performed throughout the world.

He currently lives in Atlanta, working as a bartender for Monday Night Brewery, which is owned by his brother.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. For more information, visit: www.nbc.com/the-voice