Virtual Rally to Benefit Small Businesses

“Raise A Million” is a virtual rally and event series presented by #HateIsAVirus to raise $1 million in total through donations to support Asian-owned small businesses across the nation who are struggling to keep afloat.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m. PDT, will feature a line-up of community leaders, creators and change-makers who will lead discussions and find solutions to xenophobia and racism while raising funds to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Speakers will include Renee Tajima-Peña, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, professor of Asian American studies at UCLA, and series producer of the groundbreaking docu-series “Asian Americans” on PBS. Her films, including “Who Killed Vincent Chin?,” “My America…or Honk If You Love Buddha” and “No Más Bebés,” have screened at the Cannes, SXSW, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and the Whitney Biennial.

Live streaming on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. ⁠RSVP at http://hateisavirus.world.